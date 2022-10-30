Halloween is observed to celebrate and remember the dead. It is observed on October 31 every year. It is celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm. Halloween is a day for everyone to dress in the spookiest way they can. No matter where you are celebrating, be it in person, at a bar or with friends, Halloween costumes are a must. As you celebrate Halloween 2022, we at LatestLY, have bought together the spookiest costumes you can try for the day. From 'Vampires' to 'Witches' Connection, Know How These Nocturnal Creatures Got Linked to The Spooky Celebrations

Spider Man: No Way Home Costume

The spider man jumpsuit is a great option to dress for Halloween 2022 and covers you from top to bottom. Get the Spidey instinct of yours and get ready to celebrate Halloween day.

Spider Man: No Way Home Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Catwoman From the Batman Costume

Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, gave us great cat women look in Batman. Her black jumpsuit is surely going to be one of the most common Halloween costumes this year.

Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle (Photo Credits: Film Stills)

Money Heist Costume

This is one of the easily available customers for Halloween. All you need is a red jumpsuit and a face mask, and you are ready for a heist to steal the best Halloween costume 2022 award.

Money Heist Poster (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jon Snow from the Game of Thrones

If you are a game of thrones fan, then you shouldn’t be thinking much about this look. It is always winter for Jon, so get out the furry jacket of yours are make the best Halloween costume for you.

Jon Snow (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Alien Tracking Air Dancers From Nope

This real easy costume with some scary heads will surely rock your lock for Halloween 2022. The air look with that break dance effect is surely going to bring out the horror version of you.

Halloween is all about dressing and going out for trick o treat. The pumpkin faces are all around when it is Halloween time. Being a part of the Halloween celebrations, don’t forget to dress the best for the festival.

Wishing everyone a Happy Halloween 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2022 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).