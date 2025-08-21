Fashion lovers in Delhi, who recently witnessed a successful run of India Couture Week, will soon be treated to a new edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW). According to a release, LFW, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is all set to return for its 2025 Delhi edition, scheduled from October 8 to October 12. The 5-day gala will be held at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Anamika Khanna to Open Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025 Edition.

Lakme Fashion Week 2025 Heads to Delhi This October

The Mumbai edition earlier this year marked the beginning of the platform's 25th anniversary celebrations with a gala tribute to its legacy. The celebration now moves to the capital, as the event prepares to host its upcoming showcase in New Delhi. With its bi-annual format in Mumbai and New Delhi, the platform has been instrumental in shaping India's fashion narrative both locally and globally. Backed by Lakme, Reliance Brands Ltd., and FDCI, the upcoming edition promises a dynamic and immersive celebration of Indian design, with a focus on sustainability, diversity, and the future of fashion.

Lakme Fashion Week 2025 Promises Innovation

Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President, Lakme India, shared, "Lakme Fashion Week has stood at the forefront of shaping the narrative of Indian fashion and beauty for over a quarter of a century. As we look ahead to a new season, we are not only honouring that legacy but also evolving it with fresh ideas, deeper purpose, and a steadfast commitment to innovation. Each edition serves as a catalyst for the industry, setting benchmarks, launching talent, and reimagining the possibilities of fashion in a global context. With every step forward, Lakme Fashion Week reaffirms its role as a dynamic force driving the future of Indian fashion." Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming showcase, Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands, said, "With every edition, we aim to elevate the experience of Lakme Fashion Week--not just as a runway event but as a cultural moment. New Delhi sets the perfect stage for this season's creative expression and innovation."

FDCI To Host Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Adding to this, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, shared, "We are delighted to bring this landmark fashion event back to the capital this October. New Delhi has always been a vital fashion hub, and this edition promises to be a powerful continuation of our 25th anniversary celebrations. At FDCI, the business of fashion remains a key agenda. Our constant endeavour is to create platforms that empower designers, open new markets, and drive meaningful engagement between creativity and commerce. We are grateful to our partners, Lakme, Reliance Brands and Nexa, for being an integral part of this journey. Their continued support has been instrumental in shaping the platform's legacy and propelling Indian fashion onto a global stage. With each edition, we renew our commitment to spotlighting India's rich design ecosystem--through craft, sustainability, innovation, and a celebration of diver." The schedule will be unveiled soon.