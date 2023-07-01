The Incredible Hulk actress Liv Tyler celebrates her birthday on July 1. Before pursuing acting as her profession, Liv entered modelling at the very young age of 14. This explains why her red carpet-shenanigans don't disappoint. From flaunting her baby bump in style to casually attending movie premieres, Liv's red-carpet styling is like a masterclass in how to get it right. If the actress in her has impressed you time and again, the fashionista won't disappoint either. Liv Tyler's Betty Ross to Return to MCU After 15 Years With Captain America: New World Order - Reports.

From picking a colour block outfit to something that's classic like a black evening gown, Tyler's red carpet choices are never wild but always charming. She likes to play it safe and there's no harm in that. While she doesn't believe in being experimental with her picks, Liv's fashion choices are still like a fresh breath of air. They are trendy, supremely chic and will surely strike a chord with one and all. Liv has been making red carpet appearances since forever now and her evolution has been delightful if nothing else. To elaborate more on her style file, let's check out some of her best fashion looks. It's 'Brave New World' Now! Upcoming Captain America Movie Gets Title Change; Check Out New BTS Pic of Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford!

That's Classy

So Dreamy

Flaunting her Baby Bump in Style

Red Hot

Weekend Ready

Supremely Chic

Hot Mumma!

Happy Birthday, Liv Tyler!

