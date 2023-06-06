The title Captain America: New World Order has been altered to Captain America: Brave New World. As per reports, the previous name was mired in controversy over its conspiratorial implications. The new title suggests that Anthony Mackie's Captain America will explore a whole new world that demands bravery and courage to face new challenges and uncertainties. Makers of the film recently shared a new BTS picture of Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford. Captain America: New World Order – Liv Tyler Set to Return to MCU After 16 Years for Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie’s Film.

Check Out The BTS Picture Here:

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World In theaters May 3, 2024 (via @anthonymackie) pic.twitter.com/aJVKJC5ves — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 6, 2023

Check Out The Official Logo Of the Marvel Film:

Here's the official new logo for the retitled CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD! Full details: https://t.co/zy2gGTCoXz pic.twitter.com/x3MeJ7fzEu — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) June 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)