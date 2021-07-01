When it comes to choosing the projects to work on, Liv Tyler can be counted as one of the smartest actors in the industry. The Lord of the Rings star has been a part of many big hits, and her fans know that if they are seeing her on the screen, they are in for a treat. But while she aces on the professional front, today on her birthday, we decided to take a look at her sartorial choices. Liv Tyler to Star in Fox's Spinoff Series '911: Lone Star'.

The actress has quite a taste in fashion and it's about time we start praising her sartorial skills. From her red carpet arrivals to her causal looks, the actress steps out in style. Her fashion appearances have always been in sync with the new and upcoming trends, and the actress knows how to slay any given look like a boss. She is a prolific dresser who has been ruling the fashion space one outfit at a time. From her obvious choice of donning Givenchy, to sometimes picking up edgy ensembles by Stella McCartney, she always dresses to impress.

Her maternity wardrobe was also equally chic, filled with tons of sophisticated choices and a bright colour palette. Her tall and athletic frame is the reason why she is a perfect muse for any designer. It's time we take note of what a diva she is and also take a moment to acknowledge her marvellous styling abilities. Ad Astra Movie Review: Brad Pitt's Space Film Leaves Critics Impressed With Its Visual Appeal.

To celebrate her 44th birthday, we take a look at some of her stunning style statements from the past. Take a look:

Rocking That Pansuit Like A Boss

All About Florals

Love Her In A Suit

Maternity Wardrobe Goals

This Look Shouts Chic!

Tyler will always remain an icon when it comes to fashion and we hope for her to keep treating her fans with such stunning looks all the time. Join us is wishing the actress a very Happy Birthday!

