Malaika Arora is Absolutely a Hot Mess in This Risque Dany Atrache Couture! (View Pics)

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl is here to rule the Instagram feeds once again! The Bollywood beauty is known to show off some real style skills on a regular basis and her photo-shoots are a proof. The diva is always on her toes when it comes to adapting new fashion trends and carries them off with utmost panache. Just look at this latest photo-series which is modish and colourful, both. What could be a better theme than colours this Holi? Malaika Arora Is on an Ultra Glamorous Mode in a Sheer Black Gown With Some Sexy Shapewear!.

Malaika wore a risque off shoulder gown and it is absolutely stunning! The floor length gown is a couture by Dany Atrache. The gown has sheer balloon sleeves that starts off from her shoulder to her wrist, giving a princess vibe. The lunging neckline that just has a thread is damn sexy! The gown is almost-see-through and has embellished floral design.

Her make up is glam and subtle by Divya Chablani with her red pout doing all the talking. Meanwhile, her messy bun looks classy which is styled by Flavien Heldt. Flaunting her Soni Sapphire jewellery, Malla sure looks like a hot mess! However, the colourful balloons add to the whole theme of the shoot, making it an apt release on the occasion of the festival of colours. Check out the Tejas Nerurkar clicked pictures below.

A Splash Of Fashion and Colours

A Splash Of Fashion and Colours

Malla In The Dany Atrache Couture

Malla In The Dany Atrache Couture

Malaika Dazzles and How

Malaika Dazzles and How

Hot Mess!

Hot Mess!

Apart from making bold and beautiful style statements, Malaika also runs her own fitness studio. She is also currently seen as the mentor on the dance reality show named as India's Best Dancer. Coming back to this breathtaking photoshoot, what are your thoughts on the same?