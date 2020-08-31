Miley Cyrus and sartorial choices have always been off-beat. You will hardly see Miley Cyrus wearing anything boring. So how could the 2020 MTV VMAs Red Carpet be any different? Miley Cyrus looked chic at 2020 MTV VMAs red carpet as she wore a see-through Mugler dress. Miley Cyrus 'nude' look in this sheer dress was quite a high-on fashion look having the perfect fusion of sexy and glam. With glitzy metallic dots, the dress featured matching gloves and a high-rise lingerie bottom. She teamed it up with simple ankle-strap sandals. MTV VMAs 2020: From Fishbowl to Horns, Lady Gaga’s Pandemic Inspired Masks Will Make You Realise That Never Settle for Ordinary (View Pics).

This one of a kind event amid coronavirus crisis was held outdoors. It featured its various presenters and performers with hardly any audience. It was originally set to be held inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center but the change of plans occurred due to COVID-19 pandemic. But Miley, being Miley put on a sultry display in a sheer off-the-shoulder dress. Miley flashed her tongue while showing off her outfit, which revealed her toned abs and fit legs. She wore matching gloves that reached up to her arms, and had a black bandeau and matching panties under the sheer covering, which was decorated with small mirrors. MTV VMAs 2020: BTS Army Gear Up To Watch the K-Pop Band Perform 'Dynamite' For Their Debut Performance At Video Music Awards.

Miley Cyrus 'Nude' in Sheer Mugler Dress at 2020 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Arrivals:

View this post on Instagram @vmas red carpet moment yasssssss @muglerofficial 📸 @vijatm A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 30, 2020 at 5:08pm PDT

Cyrus took over the stage for the first-ever performance of her newest single, “Midnight Sky.” Miley Cyrus gave total "Wrecking Ball" feels as she came in a disco ball at the MTV Video Music Awards as she performed on “Midnight Sky".

Miley Cyrus Performs "Midnight Sky" at 2020 MTV VMAs (Watch Video):

Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Bella Hadid led the fashion at Sunday night's 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, where stars across the showbiz world appeared in five NYC boroughs for the unique event. Marking a bizarre return to the red carpet amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was filmed over the days at several different locations with production abiding by social distancing guidelines as it aired 'live'.

