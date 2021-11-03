Millie Bobby Brown is officially dating Jake Bongiovi. Well, it's not us, who are saying this? As the actress herself has gone Instagram official by sharing a kissing picture of herself and Jake. Rumours of the two seeing each other have been making headlines since June, and now the cat is finally out of the bag. The actor will soon be seen in the Netflix show, Stranger Things 4.

Millie Bobby Brown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)