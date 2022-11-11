Mira Rajput Kapoor has come a long way since her entry into B-town as Shahid Kapoor's darling wife. The Delhi girl has managed to make a brand of herself and takes pride in being a wellness enthusiast and an investor. Besides being a doting wife, and a mother, Mira has also carved a position for herself as one of Bollywood's leading fashionistas who gets it right on almost every occasion. She has already walked the ramp for a couple of designers and her fashion outings overall, are a delight to watch. Yo or Hell No? Mira Kapoor's Blue Off-Shoulder Dress By Saaksha & Kinni.

While we have personally rooted for Mrs Kapoor and we commend her personal style, her holiday wardrobe, in particular, is something that excites us the most. She likes keeping it chic but comfortable at the same time. It usually includes soft cotton pants, cute skirts, flowy dresses and occasionally her simple jeans. While one may expect her to flaunt her luxurious collections of dresses from brands all over, Mira isn't the one to show off. She likes keeping it real and prefers simplicity over anything else. Mira's recent Swiss trip with her family gave us another look at her vacation wardrobe and we started taking some essential style cues from it.

And to see what we have bookmarked for ourselves, all you need to do is, keep scrolling below. Mira Kapoor Shares Pics From Her Switzerland Trip, Calls Son Zain ‘Serial Photobomber’.

A Stylish Maxi Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Some Beach Looks to Like!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Let's Keep it Simple Instead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Loving the Colour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Party Look Inspiration, Anyone?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Always Chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Beach Ready!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Mira's holiday closet is a dreamy affair. Well, at least for those who like casual attires and don't wear heels while vacationing. Do you agree with us? Well, whatever be your views, don't forget to share them with us on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2022 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).