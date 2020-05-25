Mithila Palkar Is a Springtime Delight in Florals, Curls and Grins!

Mithila Palkar in Vedika M (Photo Credits: Instragram)

Mithila Palkar, the self-confessed non-fashion conscious millennial has been taking those chic strides for some time now. As affable, unassuming and charming she is off-screen, she is counted amongst the most influential young millennials from recent times. She has come a long way from working in a theatre company to breaking a leg with a web series, the petite Maharashtrian girl with those sinfully voluminous curls catapulted to fame to landing a role as a lead in the 2018 film, Karwaan, alongside Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Kriti Kharbanda. Mithila has embraced a chicer fashion game, spruced with her go-to fashion stylist, Shreeja Rajgopal. Together the duo has crafted an arsenal featuring lucid styles from homegrown labels but done to perfection. Mithila reigned in some springtime splendour with her festive floral vibe featuring a Vedika M creation.

With an Instagram following of 2.3 million, Mithila was named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of young achievers in 2018.

Mithila Palkar - Floral Chic

Mithila wore a Vedika M creation featuring a hand-painted peach floral set of a tie-up top and layered flared pants worth Rs. 17,500. A pair of vintage silver drops by Radhika Agrawal, subtle natural glam and signature curls rounded up her look.

On the professional front, Mithila was seen in the famed Netflix web-series Little Things, reprising her role as Kavya Kulkarni. She was also seen in Netflix's film, Chopsticks with Abhay Deol which was a comedy-drama directed by Sachin Yardi. She will be seen in Netflix's film Tribhanga, an upcoming generational family drama sharing screen space with Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and to be directed by Renuka Shahane that revolves around the lives of three women from the same family, belonging to different generations.