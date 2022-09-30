Famous Italian model turned actress, Monica Bellucci celebrates her birthday on September 30. Bellucci was also a part of Daniel Craig's Spectre among other Hollywood movies. Being a model fashion probably comes naturally to her. She has the acute sense of styling that most of us aren't blessed with. She carries herself with so much panache that it's almost impossible to replicate her styling or even replace it with another popular name. Over the years, Monica has cemented her place in not just the acting industry but also the fashion world. Cher Birthday Special: Witnessing Some Over-the-Top Fashion Moments by this Queen of Pop (View Pics).

From picking a classic black outfit on the red carpet to sticking to the usual red and some subtle shades, Bellucci loves experimenting and we are all hearts for it. It won't be exaggerating if we say that she takes the red carpet by storm, each time she steps on it. A powerful performer on screen and a diva off-screen, when combined together, she's a lethal force to reckon with. A favourite with fashion critics, Monica has forever enjoyed their positive reviews for all the right reasons. The lady hardly disappoints in this department and her wardrobe is usually charming and appealing to your eyes. As we gear up to celebrate her 58th birthday this year, here's reminiscing some of her best red carpet looks, one at a time. Sarah Jessica Parker Birthday: 10 Best Outfits She Wore in Sex and the City (View Pics).

Red Hot

Monica Bellucci (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simple and Chic

Monica Bellucci (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sizzling Hot!

Monica Bellucci (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Golden Beauty

Monica Bellucci (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Stunner

Monica Bellucci (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in Black

Monica Bellucci (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold, Brave and Beautiful

Monica Bellucci (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Monica Bellucci!

