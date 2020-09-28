Mouni Roy celebrates her birthday today and it's time we praise her for all her sartorial skills. The Krishna Tulsi of the TV industry and then Naagin of course, Mouni has managed to come a long way and is looking forward to establishing her base in Bollywood. For someone who marked her debut with an Akshay Kumar movie, Mouni is definitely the name that comes to your mind when you think about the next big thing in B-town. Besides being a bonafide actress, she's also a fashionista ready to rule the world of glamour. Mouni Roy Is Fit, Fab and Sexy As She Flaunts Those Abs In Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pics).

Mouni's red carpet attempts have all been delightful and her promotional wardrobe has been equally enchanting. In fact, her Instagram is loaded with all the beautiful pictures that we admire to the T. Her personal closet is a dream come true for any girl out there and they offer a variety of silhouettes. From date night outfits to ethereal wonders, Roy's wardrobe is sorted for any occasion. And yes, it reminds us to pick some of our personal favourites. Mouni Roy Dolls Up In an All-White Anarkali On Onam 2020 and She Looks Gorgeous (View Pics).

As Mouni Roy gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, we take a look at some of her most charming outfits that you can either steal or seek inspiration from. Have a look...

The Classic LBD

Simple Monochrome Outfit

Perfect Co-ord Outfit For Your Holiday Wardrobe

View this post on Instagram laughter, food & books... all there is....💓 #goodvibesonly✌ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 7, 2020 at 12:07am PDT

Who Doesn't Love Polka Dots?

This is so CHIC

Pretty Pink

View this post on Instagram Neither Betty nor Veronica👩🏻🙆🏻‍♀️ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 8, 2020 at 7:31am PST

For your Party Nights

Mouni's love for cutesy dresses is unmatched. She's an epitome of grace and a charmer like no one else. We hope the Gold actress has a blast on her special day and here's wishing her an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Mouni.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).