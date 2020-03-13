Mouni Roy Switches From Desi Glam Chic to Oozing Hotness and We Can Only Stare in Admiration!

Mouni Roy makes a stunning style switch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy has had a fabulous running on the small screen, even glamourizing snakes with her role in Naagin. As one of the hottest actresses that we have on television today, Mouni goes on to showcase her versatility not only in terms of acting but also with a fabulous off-screen fashion game. With amazing dancing skills to boot, this well-read actor takes to Instagram to post her style shenanigans spruced with her go-to fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana. Not the one to hanker behind trends, Mouni makes conscious fashion choices by blending affordable labels with international luxe ones. Additionally, she doesn't adhere to a particular style sensibility but dabbles in all with an equal and enviable dose of chutzpah. She raises the stakes with an accompanying beauty game. Mouni Roy asserted for a fact that she is a certified style chameleon by swiftly and deftly switching styles. A simple, demure and minimal chic royal blue ethnic style was swapped for a bolder silhouette of a blazer with a belted drape skirt. Needless to say, Mouni had us staring at her style switch with utter amazement. Mouni Roy Birthday Special: Her Style File is as Charming as her and We are All Hearts for it

Mouni Roy - Desi Glam

A midnight blue scallop gota set by Jaipur based label, The Home Affair was teamed with gold-toned jhumkis, intense kohl-rimmed eyes, a low bun, and pink lips.

Mouni Roy in The Home Affair Jaipur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mouni Roy - Modern Chic

A blazer and belted drape skirt from Appapop worth Rs.11,499 was teamed with a black bralette, black strappy sandals, soft wavy hair, and subtle glam. Fashion Faceoff! Janhvi Kapoor and Mouni Roy Raise Temperatures in Red Hot Sarees But Who Impressed You More?

Mouni Roy in Appapop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmāstra: Part One of Three, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.