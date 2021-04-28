Samantha Akkineni, one of the most discussed fashionistas of the South celebrates her birthday on April 28. While she has evolved as an actress over the years, another thing that has seen a remarkable change is her appearance. Samantha has successfully established her base in the fashion industry making us believe that she knows fashion like no one else. With a great team of stylists having her back, she has positioned herself as someone mighty who knows how to carry herself. Samantha Akkineni’s Sunshine Clouds and a Hint of a Rainbow Style Has Us Hooked!

Samantha has always been on our list of best-dressed celebs. She's confident about what she wears and believes in nailing everything to the hilt. From traditional six yards to cutesy dresses and powerful pantsuits, Samantha has managed to make the most of everything that's being offered to her on a daily basis. We love her choices and it proves her personal sense of styling is effectively strong and worth taking some notes from. Over the years, Mrs Akkineni has managed to pull off some of the most charming looks that may look easy but aren't everyone's cup of tea. Samantha Akkineni Is Sparking Off Those Pink Vibes Only With a Brilliant Saree Style!

The more we describe her style file, the less it would be. So here's resting our case in pictures. On Samantha's birthday today, we take a look at some of her best fashion outings from the recent past. Join us while we start admiring her.

In House of Three Studio

In Three & Misho

In Marianna Senchina

In Mrinalini Rao

In Pankaj & Nidhi

In Raw Mango

In Picchika

Samantha is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with A Family Man, season 2, a web series on Amazon Prime. She'll play the main antagonist in the series that stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Besides, she also has Shaakuntalam, a period drama which she believes is her dream role so far. With such amazing projects in her kitty so far, we bet she's going to unleash a fashion storm during its promotions. And we have already seen its teaser when she started promoting A Family Man season 2 in February this year.

