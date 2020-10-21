Former Bigg Boss contestant and one of the most popular faces from television, Rashami Desai is leaving no stone unturned to celebrate Navratri. The diva from day one of the festive season has been sharing some breathtaking pictures of herself on Instagram and we are literally loving this style extravaganza. Right from looking like an apsara to turning into a bong beauty, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is showering love on fans with some fashionable pics. And well, the day fifth of Navratri also was no different, as Desai took to social media and updated a new photo which she captioned it as 'UP Ki Beauty'. Navratri 2020 Day 3 Colour White: Rashami Desai Looks Like An Apsara In Her Recent Traditional Avatar (View Pics).

Elaborating on her look, we see Rashami in a dark golden and royal blue coloured printed saree which she paired it with a contrasting sleeveless blouse. With minimal accessories comprising of huge danglers and bangles, the TV star looked gorgeous. To add more Indianness to her getup, she also opted for yellow gajras and mehendi (heena). All in all, it is a thumbs up from us to this version of Rashami Desai. Rashami Desai Goes all Bold and Beautiful in Her Recent Fashion Outing (View Pics).

Check Out The Pics Below:

One thing to note here is that Rashami has been only picking desi outfits in her Navratri special photoshoot. And so in a way, she is promoting, the craftsmen and artisans of India and we salute this concept. So, did you liked Desai's UP avatar? Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 and Naagin 4. Stay tuned!

