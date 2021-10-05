Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. It is observed on the Devi Paksha in the Ashwin month according to the Hindu calendar. Navratri 2021 will start on October 7 and will end on October 15. Sabudana is one ingredient prominently seen in dishes made for Navratri fasting.

During these nine days, devotees observe strict fast. People refrain from the consumption of onion and garlic during this time. Various fasting dishes are prepared during this time. One of the favourite food items consumed during this time is sabudana. It is prepared in the form of snacks or papad, main course as khichdi and as sabudana kheer for the desserts. Along with its versatility, sabudana or tapioca pearl is also known for its health benefits. How Sabudana (Tapioca) Helps You Lose Weight

Loaded With Energy

Sabudana contains starch and simple sugars which makes it an ideal food for having after a prolonged fast or an intense workout. Starch and sugar are easily metabolised in the body to generate glucose for the energy needs and biochemical functions of cells and tissues. Therefore, it is very helpful in preventing fatigue, dizziness and headache.

Strengthen bone density

Sabudana is a great source of calcium and, therefore, is helpful in strengthening bones in children. In older people, it assists in alleviating osteoporosis symptoms by restoring optimum bone density.

Ensures Healthy Pregnancy

Sabudana is a storehouse of iron and calcium, and, therefore, it is very helpful in increasing milk production and balancing hormonal activities in expecting women and young mothers.

Supports weight gain

Those who are struggling to gain some weight, this is the right food for you. Tapioca pearls contain good amounts of calories and carbohydrates; therefore, they can help you gain weight easily.

Pre and Post workout Snack

It is a great source of protein for vegetarians. It helps in muscle growth, repairs damaged cells and tissues and also helps in cells growth. Sabudana can help vegetarians fulfil their daily protein requirement and, thus, increase physical strength.

Sabudana is very healthy as it improves digestion, lowers blood pressure, promotes heart health and is non-allergic in nature. This Navratri, enjoy all the sabudana cuisines and make the best of your health.

