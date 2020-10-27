There is a plausible reason why she is counted amongst the sartorial stunners of B-town. Firstly, her unabashed fervour and an impeccable sense of style is what strikes an instant chord. Secondly, her strong sense of self is what we love the most. On the fashion front, Neha's reckoning fashion moments are all conceptualized by the sassy stylist duo, Gurleen and Sukhmani aka Gumani Stylists. Ringing in a one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal that defies the norms, she is our everyday girl crush! With the #NewNormal dictating our lives, Neha too has been working from home taping the latest season of her radio show #NoFilterNeha. But doing so with a dash of signature spunk, Neha's relaxed style moments have been keeping us hooked. A recent style featured a fiery red tunic and pants by the Goan designer Stephany Dsouza. A rich-hued look that was minimally accessorized, Neha pulled it off impeccably.

Over the years now, Neha has steadily worked out styles that flatter her frame immensely, also which are a far cry from that of her peers and contemporaries. Here's a closer look. Neha Dhupia Is Giving Her Basic White Top – Blue Denim a Bohemian Chic Twist With This Lust-Worthy Shrug!

Neha Dhupia - Fiery Red

A front panelled tunic by Stephany Dsouza worth Rs.16,520 was paired with relaxed fit matching pants. A dainty gold necklace textured wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Neha Dhupia Is Kaftan Chic in Nikita Mhaisalkar, Glamourising Comfort Wear As Street Wear!

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by the first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan.

