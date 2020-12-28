Nia Sharma often raises the temperature with her hot pictures that she posts online. She has often opted for bold looks and stunned her fans with her glam avatar. The actress likes to show off her curves as we often spot her wearing bikinis, body-fitting dresses and chic outfits. Nia is all about the sass and her latest post on Instagram is a proof of it. The actress is bringing sexy back as she flaunts her toned body in this post. Nia Sharma, the Sensational Muse for Those Sublime Summer Whites.

Nia took to Instagram to post a video where we can see the diva walking around a pool and flaunting her outfit. The actress is standing with her back towards the camera initially while Beyonce's song plays in the background. She turns around and gives us a better view of her dress. The backless black dress that she has opted for the event was a sleeveless dress with a split thigh notch, plunging neckline. Nia walked around with grace and posed in different angles for the fans to enjoy the look.

She added a pair of black heels to go with the look. Nia also ornamented the look with huge golden hoops. Her makeup was on fleek as she opted for a red lipstick, mascara, brushed eyebrows look to accentuate the look. The diva applied a lot of highlighter on the cheeks and shoulder for more drama. She let her hair down in a sleek natural blow hairdo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Workwise, Nia posted a string of sizzling photos with Ravi Dubey as she did a hot photoshoot by the beach with him. While Nia donned a black bikini, Ravi was seen bare-chested in these pictures. The pictures went viral in no time and the audience flooded Nia's comments section with an appreciation for her and Ravi. Nia Sharma posted these picture with her Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey to tease the audience and raise the excitement for its second season. Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma Fail Miserably in the Emoji Dance Challenge Given by Kushal Tandon.

Talking more about Jamai Raja 2.0, just like the first season, the audience will get to see a new revenge story. Aarambh Singh, who directed the first season, will be donning the hat of the director for the second one as well. The upcoming show is said to take the drama series up by a few notches and the audience cannot wait to see the pair on the screen again.

