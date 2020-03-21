Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma Fail Miserably in the Emoji Dance Challenge Given by Kushal Tandon (Watch Video)

Kushal Tandon, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey (Photo Credits: Insta)

Amid the ongoing coronavirus scare around the globe, common people, as well as celebs, are making their best efforts to stay indoors and step out only if needed. Even our Bollywood and TV stars are practising self-isolation and are seen putting up videos on social media to stay connected with their fans. Among the list of telly star, it was Kushal Tandon who took to Instagram and challenged a couple of his friends with the trending Emoji Dance Challenge. The names of the pals included Nikitin Dheer, Mrunal Thakur, Kartika Sengar, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Karishma Sharma, Nia Sharma and Hina Khan. He wrote, “Well I am going bonkers on this one, wanna ask few friends to do this challenge.” Coronavirus Outbreak: Lovebirds Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta Go the Bhajan Way, Sing ‘Go Corona’ (Watch Video).

Accepting the challenge, Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey tried the emoji dance and failed miserably. The two TV actors had taken it to their IG stories and uploaded a video where both of them could not complete the complicated challenge. Now, a compiled version of Ravi and Nia's failed attempts have been merged in a single clip by a fanclub and it's hilarious and how. You cannot miss this fun treat. Ekta Kapoor Accepts WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' Against Coronavirus, Tags Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi and More For the Task.

Have A Look At The Video Below:

Whatsoever, the above video is cute. Meanwhile, it was just a day or two ago, when, lovebirds, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta were seen enjoying their self-quarantine time and by singing 'Go Corona' bhajan in Marwari. Must say, in a crisis like this, such fun insights from celebs make their fans happy and joyous. Stay tuned!