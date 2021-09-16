It’s safe to say that Nick Jonas has come a long way. From a cute Disney boy to now a grown-up lad, he has evolved and how. Also, thanks to his marriage with diva Priyanka Chopra that he's a household name now in India too. However, one thing that has remained constant, is his FASHION taste. From earlier days till now, his style shenanigans have always been endearing. When he is not recording any song, Nick is churning a fashion storm that’s chic and crisp. Definitely, he can be called one of the well-dressed men in the industry. Kudos to his stylist for always choosing the right style punch for the Sucker singer. Happy Birthday Nick Jonas! 15 Times The Pop Sensation Pulled Off Eccentric And Kitschy Styles With Utmost Ease - View Pics.

From edgy wear, smart casuals to suits that are super fashionable, the singer-actor has always managed to create a mark in the style department. He wears patterned outfits with the same panache, as he opts for classic attires. Not to miss, his red carpet appearances have also been hit. And as Nick celebrates his 29th birthday today (September 16), we take a look at his best red carpet looks that every guy should bookmark ASAP. So, let’s get started. Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas Anniversary: 10 Pictures of Nickyanka that Prove 'Couple Who Slays Together Stays Together.

Chequered That's Striking!

Nick Jonas Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Suited Up The Turtleneck Way!

Nick Jonas Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Camp Royalty It Is!

Nick Jonas Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black Can Never Go Wrong!

Nick Jonas Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Tan Suit That's Wow!

Nick Jonas Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Casual And How!

Nick Jonas Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Muscular Man In Pink!

Nick Jonas Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Classic Route!

Nick Jonas Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An Edgy Emerald Ensemble!

Nick Jonas Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Packing A Patterned Punch!

Nick Jonas Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That’s it, guys! Nick Jonas’ fashion outings have always been fuss-free and experimental. His style is well studied and synchronised which echoes her personality. There’s this simplicity and charm in him that's addictive and how. Here’s wishing the good-looking lad a fabulous birthday from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2021 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).