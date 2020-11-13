She's stunning, fabulous and a supremo when it comes to fashion, we are talking about none other than Nikita Dutta. There is something about her personality which sets her apart from the rest. You might know her as Femina Miss India 2012 finalist or a face from Bollywood as well as Television. However, we are not here to talk about the already known stuff. Nikita turns a year older on November 13, 2020, and what a better day to praise the beauty's amazing style shenanigans, courtesy Instagram. EXCLUSIVE: Nikita Dutta Opens Up On Her Stint in Kabir Singh, The Film’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Much More…

A walk through her IG and it's so colourful and full of life. The actress currently enjoys 610K followers on the photo-video sharing app and has around 1464 posts. Be it a modern getup, looking resplendent in a saree or impressing in casuals, Dutta's IG profile can be your style guide for sure. So, without further, let us enter the world of the ever-stylish Nikita. Check it out. Kabir Singh Actress Nikita Dutta Feels Upcoming Dance Movie Rocket Gang Will Take Her Out of the Comfort Zone.

First Things First, Here's How To Rock Floral Separates!

Nikita Looks Beautiful With Minimal Accessories In This Raw Mango Saree!

The Art Of Layering Done Right!

And That's How You Head To A Party Looking All Glittery!

Nikita Flaunting Her Casual Side and We Love It!

Dutta Giving You Style Lessons On How To Turn Heads This Diwali!

And We Can't Take Our Eyes Off This Gem!

A Pantsuit Is Must Have In Every Girl's Wardrobe!

That's it, guys! These are some of the superb fashion moments from The Big Bull actress' Instagram account. What we like most about her style is that she always taps the trend and also plays a lot with fabrics and colours. In a nutshell, she is a fashionista in true sense. Happy 27th, Nikita. Stay tuned!

