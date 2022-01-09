Degrassi actress Nina Dobrev celebrates her birthday on January 9. She certainly comes in our list of top 10 favourite Canadians whom we root for and adore enough. Over the years, we have envied her as an actress and also for that tall and lean figure. Blessed with an enviable body, Nina has always had the ability to nail different designs and silhouettes. She has been a sight for sore eyes and her fashion shenanigans have been delightful if nothing else. Nina Dobrev’s Hot Bikini Pics: The Vampire Diaries Looks Fun and Flirty in Sexy Two-Piece Swimsuit!

From going all bold in her daring off-shoulder Monet gown with a thigh-high slit to slaying like a glittery Goddess in her sequinned blue dress, Dobrev has managed to get the approval of fashion critics from all over. She comes, she walks and she slays the red carpet like no one else. From The Vampire Diary days to Love Hard, Nina has come a long way in the industry and her transformation has been evident. And we are not just talking about how her looks have changed over the years, even her styling attempts and personal style has seen some remarkable transformation. Love Hard Trailer: Nina Dobrev Is Catfished Over Wanting to Date Darren Barnet in This Hilarious Netflix Film (Watch Video).

For those who probably need a quick recap of her many looks, here's going back in time to witnessing her off-screen evolution.

At the 2011 Teen Choice Awards

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the 2012 Met Gala

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the 2013 Golden Globes

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the 2014 amfAR Gala

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the 2015 American Music Awards

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the 2016 American Music Awards

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the 2017 Premiere of xXx: Return of The Xander Cage

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the 2019 Grammy Awards

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the 2020 Golden Globes Afterparty

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At the 2021 amfAR Gala

Nina Dobrev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Nina Dobrev!

