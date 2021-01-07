Pretty and petite, Nushrratt Bharuccha always delights with her style offerings. Her cute looks, a warm smile coupled with striking features and armed with a talent to boot are reasons why this quintessential industry outsider is a terrific actress and a certified style cynosure. With her stylist Nidhi Jeswani, Nushrratt has crafted a fine fashion arsenal that shows off her appetite for the risk and risque in equal measures. However, she does occasionally dip her feet into classic styles too. Like a recent style moment that saw her giving the good old bohemian chic paisley print a spin with a co-ord set by designer Sonaakshi Raaj. Flaunting the intricately embroidered ensemble, Nushrratt upped the vibe with oxidized jewellery and wavy hair. Nushrratt yet again showed us a sassy vibe of sprucing up things with minimalism in tow.

Nushrratt debuted on the silver screen long back in 2006 but catapulted to fame only with Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). Here how Nushrratt channelled the luxe bohemian vibe. Nushrratt Bharucha Dishing Out Some Casual Fashion Goals with her New Outfit for Chhalaang Promotions.

Nushrratt Bharuccha - Bohemian Chic

She wore a paisley printed ecru co-ord set featuring flared pants and a halter neck top by Sonaakshi Raaj. Oxidized jewellery by Amrapali, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. Nushrratt Bharuccha Sizzles In Her Throwback Bikini Pictures And We're Sold!

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Nushrratt was seen in Chhalaang, an upcoming social black comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta starring alongside Rajkummar Rao scheduled for a release on 12 June 2020 worldwide. She will also be seen in Hurdang, a romantic love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).