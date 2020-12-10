Gingham, with its rich history, when worn in the right colours and silhouettes, can look refreshingly chic. Giving us the perfect look for the spring and summer wardrobes, Nushrratt took to showing off a well-curated laid back yet chic style. Flaunting these trendy gingham fashion pieces, Nushrratt further elevated the look with a pair of strappy heels with the tie-ups running over her pants and a top knot. With the promotions of her recent release, Chhalaang, Nushrratt along with her fashion stylist Nidhi Jeswani roped in a stunning fashion arsenal featuring stripes, pantsuit, colour-blocking finery. With this look, Nushrratt is intent to maintain the fine style temperament. Nushrratt Bharucha, pretty, petite and peppy from the word go may have debuted way back in 2007 but courted recognition only with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise in 2011, 2015 and the 2019 sleeper hit, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Her classic cute looks, a toned frame and a warm smile allow her to experiment amply with all kinds of styles. With quite a few fashion stylists, Nushrratt has amassed quite a few risque moments onto her repertoire.

In a short span of time, Nushrratt's experimental stints with fashion are all accompanied by a nonchalance - accepting bouquets and brickbats with equal elan. Here's a closer look at her gingham style. Nushrat Bharucha Promotes Chhalaang With a Slick All White Street Style Vibe!

Nushrratt Bharucha - Checkered Chicness

The checkered separates featuring a tie-up peplum top and pants were from Appapop worth Rs.7,999. Wavy hair with a top knot, mildly pink eyelids, nude lips and a pair of tie-up white sandals completed his look. Nushrratt Bharucha Dishing Out Some Casual Fashion Goals with her New Outfit for Chhalaang Promotions.

Nushrratt Bharucha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chhalaang, an upcoming social black comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta starring alongside Rajkummar Rao is scheduled for a release on Amazon Prime on 13th November 2020. She will also be seen in Hurdang, a romantic love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).