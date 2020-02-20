Patralekhaa Birthday: 10 Pictures of the CityLights Actress Which Prove That She Is The Queen of Travel Style!

Patralekha Paul (Photo Credits: Instagram@patralekha)

It is the talented and gorgeous actress, Patrlekhaa Paul's birthday! The actress turns 30 today. The Citylights star has been quite a popular name when it comes to casual styling. If one scrolls through her Instagram feed, they might be surprised to find the myriad of colours and fashion statements that she experiments with. Now note that she has some amazingly done glamorous photo-shoots on the page. But what's more interesting is her modish street style that is low key yet attractive.

Accept it or not, travel has sort of become a competition in the world of social media. Along with #travelgoals, people also want to chase the newly started #travelstyle goals that go hand in hand. It becomes overwhelming at times to choose the perfect outfit for the outing. Patralekhaa's picture album is a proof that you don't have choose between comfort and style. You can choose both, or rather you must! These are some of the snaps of the B-town stunner that might just inspire to arrange your travel diary in a slightly better way next time!

Winters and Blacks

Light Weight Embroidered Dupattas Can Never Go Wrong

Splash Some Neon

Denim Mood

Leather Jackets Are Always In

Such a Classy Shot

Frilly Tops and Loose Pants

Did Anyone Say Floral?

Wow!

Headband = Crown!

Aren't they gorg? Told you! The performer who hails from Meghalaya, totally knows how to make certain style statements without going overboard. The fans already know the kind of stellar artist that she is through her acting performances. However, it's time we laud her sartorial choices also! We totally root for these fun, funky and classy OOTDs of Patralekhaa, do you?