Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Pics on Instagram from Their First Date!

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples. Be it in terms of style or relationship goals, these two are fans’ favourite. Everyone keep looking for the duo to share some interesting pics or videos on their respective social media handles. Fans who follow them on Instagram are in for a treat! This couple has shared pictures, and really lovely ones, from their first date. Yes, today you’ll get to catch a glimpse of the duo when they went on a date two years ago. Priyanka Chopra Reveals the First Thing Nick Jonas Said to Her During His Proposal Was How Much He Loved Her Ambitious Nature.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never shied away from flaunting about their relationship from the time they made it official. While sharing the pic, Nick wrote, “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years.” On the other hand, Priyanka wrote, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights...” Nick Jonas Releases New Song ‘Until We Meet Again’ and Priyanka Chopra’s Appearance Cannot Be Missed! (Watch Video).

Two Years Of Togetherness

The First Date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are definitely going to celebrate these two years of togetherness and we wish the duo many more years of happiness and an incredible life together. The lovebirds had tied the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The wedding took place in both traditional Hindu and Christian rites.