With festivities having assumed a low key profile, Raashi Khanna doled out a perfect style to flaunt this season for the much in vogue virtual or actual presence. Raashi Khanna exemplified to us the perfect style to flaunt. A striped Raw Mango ethnic creation was paired off with a dainty choker, pulled back hair and subtle makeup. A simple but well put together style by fashion stylist Archa Mehta, Raashi endeared us with her signature panache. A Delhi girl who debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013 and transitioned down South into the Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil film industry is a former advertising copywriter who dabbled into commercials before her big break. As one of the sartorial stunners of the South Indian film industry, her carefully curated styles in varied vibes with all kinds of hues, fabrics and cuts basically summarise her fabulous fashion arsenal.

A minimalist lover, Raashi has figured out a fine temperament working in her favour with a balanced glam and accessories. She also happens to flaunt her love for home labels as a staple in her versatile style repertoire. Here's a closer look at her wedding style. Raashi Khanna, Being a Rainbow to the Rain Kissed Skies!

Raashi Khanna - Desi Chic

A brown striped Raw Mango creation featuring a flared kurta, salwar and a dupatta was paired off with a glossy nude glam and a low bun. Jewellery by Amrapali completed her look. Raashi Khanna Looks Super Sexy In Her Latest Glamorous Photoshoot!

Raashi Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Raashi was last seen in World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. She will be seen in the Tamil action-comedy, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth, Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 09:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).