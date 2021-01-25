This year could well be declared as the year of pyjamas! Rounding out the year and ringing in a festive cheer with a red PJ set from the homegrown label of Playful Trails. The gingerbread man printed set was all kinds of chic, cozy and comfortable with two snowy trees in the background. A stunner that she is, Raashi debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013. Thereon, she transitioned down South into the Telugu and Tamil film industry. On the fashion front, Raashi is counted amongst the sartorial stunners who maintains a fine temperament of chic styles from home labels and international ones as a staple in her versatile arsenal. She further ups it with a brilliant beauty and hair game.

This Christmas themed photoshoot was lensed by Smarita Vinnakota and styled by Nithisha Sriram. Here's a closer look. Raashi Khanna Gives Us the Perfect Wedding Chic Vibe to Flaunt!

Raashi Khanna - Gingerbread Red

Raashi sported super soft cotton pajamas featuring gingerbread man print by Playfultrails worth Rs.1,799. Sleek hair and subtle makeup accompanied. Raashi Khanna, Being a Rainbow to the Rain Kissed Skies!

Raashi Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Raashi was last seen in World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. She will be seen in the Tanil action-comedy, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth, Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu.

