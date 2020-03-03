Radhika Madan Is Rocking a Lot of Polka Dots With a Dash of Pink Pumps for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Radhika Madan in Appapop for Angrezi Medium promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan is one of the few television actresses to have hit the silver screen jackpot, courtesy an engaging on-screen exuberance that translates off-screen as well. She regaled the audience as the demure Ishani in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and followed it with a stint o Jhalak Dikhla Ja. She debuted on the silver screen with Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. With Angrezi Medium, she has ventured into the big league, sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal. Radhika Madan is tapping on every vibe for the promotions of her next release, Angrezi Medium. She has enlisted the styling precision of fashion stylist, Sukriti Grover. Together, the duo has been giving us lessons in keeping it brilliant, bold and beautiful.

Polka Dots are one of the many retro prints to have been revived by eminent brands and designers. Invading our wardrobes and still going strong, the good old spotty print undergoes a makeover time and again. A polka dot midi dress doesn't demand much styling and is obvious must buy with scope for recycling summer after summer. Here's how Radhika and Sukriti spruced it up. Radhika Madan - Glamour, Sparkle and Splendour All On Point!

Radhika Madan - Polka Dots

A polka front knot dress from the label, Appapop worth Rs. 4,899 was teamed with fuchsia pink earrings from H&M and pumps. Textured wavy hair, subtle makeup and a radiant smile completed her vibe. Radhika Madan Is Spiffing, Sizzling and Has Us Swooning With Her Corset Top, Denim and Heels Look!

Radhika Madan in Appapop for Angrezi Medium promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Homi Adajania directed comedy-drama Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017). Featuring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film is set to be released on 20 March 2020. She will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles, slated for a release this year in September.