Rana Daggubati is taken girls and we can already hear your hearts shattering. The handsome hunk from down South tied the knot with his fiancee, Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad today and their happy pictures are all over the internet currently. While Rana didn't prefer having any exotic wardrobe for his special ceremonies, Miheeka was one stunning bride, strutting in style in her multiple outfits. From Haldi to Mehendi and finally Shaadi, she picked some gorgeous designs for different functions and we are awe-struck by all of them. Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Wedding First Pics Out: The Couple Looks Royal In Their Traditional Decko!

Miheeka's wedding wardrobe was vibrant like every bride would prefer hers to be. She even wore her mother's wedding lehenga for one of the ceremonies and she was a sight for sore eyes. Since then, she has decked up in multiple ensembles and we personally think, they were equal parts elegant and charming. While we go ahead and bookmark her one too many looks, you have a look at her choices that we're gushing about. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Akshay Kumar Congratulates The Telugu Star for His 'Permanent Lockdown' (View Tweet).

For Wedding Ceremony

For Mehendi Ceremony

For Bhaat Ceremony

For Haldi Ceremony

Miheeka's wedding album will be filled with her happy pictures and oh-so-gorgeous attires. Their wedding ceremony was a very intimate affair with not more than 30 guests. Among the guests present were actors Ram Charan and Allu Arjun along with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and Nagarjuna who are also Rana's family members.

