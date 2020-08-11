Post COVID-19 lockdown life is considered as the new normal and Bollywood is so very ready for it! Since lockdown in Mumbai has eased, the celebs are seen frolicking in the city wearing masks and precautionary suits. They have resumed their respective shoots and have been posting about it on social media. To the delight of all Ranbir Kapoor fans, his hairstylist Ajay Kaloya shared pictures of the star. Ranbir Kapoor Trends On Twitter For Raksha Bandhan 2020 Pics, Funny Memes Flow In!.

As RK is not on social media officially, the fans rarely get a chance to see what is he upto in his personal life. And whenever someone close to him gives a sneak peek, the fans cannot help but drool over him! In the latest bunch of snaps, he celebrated his hairstylist's birthday on the set. He is seen wearing a gray T-shirt paired with brown pants, a cap and a mask with 'supreme' imprinted onto it.

Ranbir Kapoor Spotted

The last time Ranbir's pictures made way to the internet is when he celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family. The big starry Kapoor family reunited under one roof for this occasion. In fact, Ranbir's girlfriend, Alia Bhatt too joined them for lunch. As far as work is considered, he is soon to be seen in Shamshera and Brahmastra.

