Nia Sharma is one of the finest actresses in the telly world. The gorgeous actress is not only known for her acting skills but also for her perfectly toned body. Nia often gives fashion, as well as fitness goals by sharing her drool-worthy pictures on Instagram. She definitely knows how to turn heads with her unique fashion choices. For her stylish looks, she has become an inspiration to many. Now recently, Nia took to her official Instagram handle to share a few stunning throwback pictures of her and the diva is looking extremely beautiful in the same.

In the pictures, Nia can be seen posing candidly at the door of a bus. Going by the pictures, it seems like the stills have been clicked backstage of any of her shows. In the stills, the TV actress can be seen wearing solid-hued flared pants paired with a matching vest crop top. She is looking extremely sexy-yet-classy in the same. While sharing the pictures, Nia wrote, “Miss Playing Dress Up!” Well, we totally agree with her as we all miss playing dress-up nowadays as we are confined to our homes due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Soon after she posted the pictures, several started pouring in compliments on the same. TV actress Surbhi Jyoti wrote, “This colour is looking so good on you,” while Asha Negi dropped a few lit emojis in the comment section.

Take a Look at Nia Sharma’s Latest Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

A few days back Nia had shared an interesting post. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

On the work front, Nia has starred in several popular TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel among others. She had also participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She was last seen in the second season of her web series Jamai 2.0.

