This cute millennial, Rhea Chakraborty may have debuted with Mere Dad Ki Maruti back in 2013 but she rose to fame with the role of Anshika in Half Girlfriend (2017). Beginning her career innings as an MTV VJ, this Bangalore girl hails from an army background. Rhea was last seen in Jalebi (2018). On the fashion front, Rhea is a style chameleon whose flair to flip vibes and don an assortment of ensembles, all held together with a strong beauty and hair game keeps us hooked. Not the one to hanker behind trends, Rhea consciously picks up styles that suit her and hence we see her enlisting the precisions of more than one designated fashion stylist. She turns a year older today. We deep-dived into her Instagram profile featuring 2.9 million followers to curate a lookbook of her recent styles.

Ahead, we rounded up Rhea Chakraborty's fashion arsenal that is a heady concoction of minimal chic, non-fussy and always on point styles. Flaunting that toned frame in any tricky style is a subtle art that this millennial has effortlessly mastered and put to play as the mood may demand! Here's a closer look. LFW Winter/Festive 2019: Rhea Chakraborty Walks the Runway for Ambika Lal in a Beautiful Black Gown.

Styled by Sanam Ratansi for the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 saw Rhea channel her inner Goldilocks in a Pankaj and Nidhi thigh-high slit gown with a dangerous plunge. Textured low ponytail, glowy makeup completed her look.

Rhea Chakraborty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Blenders Pride Magical Night 2020 edition saw Rhea stun in a Deme tie and dye dress with thigh-high boots, subtle glam and textured wavy hair.

Rhea Chakraborty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A concept photoshoot styled by Khyati Busa saw Rhea giving the lucid white a spin with a high-low dress with thigh-high boots, side-parted wavy hair and subtle glam. Fashion faceoff: Kiara Advani or Rhea Chakraborty - Who Sizzled in this Pankaj & Nidhi Design?

Rhea Chakraborty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another concept shoot styled by Khyati Busa saw Rhea team a white on white pantsuit with an animal printed bralette. Textured waves and subtle glam completed her look.

Rhea Chakraborty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Filmfare Curtain Raiser 2020 saw Rhea stun in a black strapless Swapnil Shinde gown with hoops, textured waves and subtle makeup.

Rhea Chakraborty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 saw Rhea being styled by Sanam Ratansi and stun in a purple toned chic pantsuit by Nauman Piyarji. Jewellery by Studio Metallurgy, sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Rhea Chakraborty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Asia One Awards 2019 saw Rhea ooze six yards of elegance in a Punit Balana saree with a high neck embroidered blouse. Oxidized jewellery by Aquamarine, subtle makeup and textured wavy hair completed her look. Rhea Chakraborty Flaunts Her Hot Beach Body in a Range of Bikinis During Maldives Break.

Rhea Chakraborty Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sleek and carefully curated styles with a distinctive element of risque sums up Rhea Chakraborty's fashion arsenal perfectly. Here's wishing the Bengali Bombshell a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).