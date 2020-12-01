Riz Ahmed celebrates his birthday today and the handsome dude deserves some appreciation when it comes to his styling. While his acting chops are brilliant, his wardrobe is equally enigmatic and charming. For someone whose looks do all the talking, fashion comes secondary and yet, in his case we are equally mesmerised with both his offerings. His styling is sharp, casual and easy to imitate. On days when the actor isn't busy impressing Hollywood, he's out there making his presence felt on the streets. Invasion: Octavia Spencer, Riz Ahmed to Star in Amazon's Sci-Fi Film.

Riz's styling comes under casual category but his red carpet outings are equally dapper. He loves his formal avatar as much as he loves his jeans and t-shirt. One look at his red carpet pictures and you are convinced that he knows how to carry himself and has great presentation skills. Anyone who doesn't understand our obsession with British men should consider him as an answer and then probably frame their question. His heavy British accent gels in well with his handsome persona and makes for a lethal combination in fact. Venom Star Tom Hardy Takes Riz Ahmed's 'Mogambo Khush Hua' Challenge and We Are Completely Floored With The Result - Watch Video.

As the Venom actor gets ready to celebrate his 38th birthday, we take a look at some of his brilliant style moments.

Dapper on the Red Carpet

Charming All Day, Every Day

Sharp and Striking!

Handsome is His Middle Name

The Man in Black

Simple But Stylish

Someone Called Him a Suit King and We Agree!

Riz Ahmed has always found a place in our list of most adored men. Blessed with good looks and an impeccable sense of style, Ahmed is the man of every girl's dream and we are waiting to see more of him on the big screen. Until then, let's wish him an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Riz! Have a great one.

