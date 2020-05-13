Robert Pattinson Birthday Special: His Charming Looks and Dapper Outings Make for a Lethal Combination (View Pics)

Robert Pattinson Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Robert Pattinson is unlike any other Hollywood celebrity. He's thinking of ways to stay away from the paparazzi culture and also avoids signing any big-budget movies that would push him under the spotlight. Unfortunately, in his quest to avoid the same, he ended up with two major H-town releases - Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Matt Reeves' The Batman. While he earlier made headlines for his off-beat movie choices, Pattinson was always a red carpet charmer, wooing your hearts with his dapper outings. Robert Pattinson Explains Why He is Not Worried About Being Compared to Other Batman Versions, Elaborates on Finding His 'Gap'.

The Twilight actor is a classic example of why 'swag is for boys and class is for men.' With his hot 'British men' kinda look and an affinity for trying his hand solid coloured suits, Pattinson has slowly but definitively emerged as one of the best-dressed men in the world. On days when he isn't busy shooting for his multiple projects, the actor is either chilling in his pair of joggers with a basic t-shirt or simply decking up in his head-to-toe Dior suit. He's not essentially a ladies' man and yet Pattinson is charming enough to give you butterflies in your stomach. Robert Pattinson's Batman Will Romance and Marry Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman in Matt Reeves' Trilogy?

As the actor, your future Batman gears up to celebrate his big day, we recall the times he has floored us with his smart dressing style. Have a look...

Someone Get us a Bag of Ice, Please!

Hey Robert, Looking So Hot is a Crime!

The Green Goblin that We Really Want! Lame Example but Who Cares?

Hey, You! Yes, You the Charming Man in Grey

Did Anyone Say 'Hot'?

Handsome Lad!

Are James Bond Makers Still Searching for Daniel Craig's Successor?

Pattinson has always been Hollywood's that blue-eyed boy. While his street-style is equally pompous, we love the way he flaunts his dapper wardrobe on the red carpet essentially. Good looks and a sharp dressing sense, what more can you ask for, eh?

The future sure looks promising for this handsome lad and yet, an additional round of prayers would do no harm to anyone. Here's sending him all the best wishes as he gets ready to celebrate another year of love. Happy Birthday, Robert!