A certified style cynosure that she is, Samantha Akkineni keeps us perpetually engaged to her fashionable tidings. We love how she spins one sharp look after another. Her fashion arsenal is always on our lust list. She dabbles into luxe international and homegrown labels with equal spunk. This keen sense of style play has aptly extended into her own fashion label, Saaki. Samantha's ethnic, neo ethnic and contemporary styles are all equally aided by subtle glam and hair game. A recent style of hers featuring a pink saree by Kshitij Jalori for an appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu. The saree worth Rs.44,800 was aptly accessorised with gold jewellery and a gajra adorned hairdo. As someone who never toes the fashion line and counted amongst the sartorial stunners, competing directly with the B-townies is courtesy of her one-of-a-kind fashion game.

Celebrity styles are lapped up for their influential sensibilities. When it's thrifty it's more realistic and when it's expensive, it's jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring. Here's a closer look at her style. Samantha Akkineni Dazzles In a Yellow Ethnic Wear.

Samantha Akkineni - Pink Chic

A fuchsia pink saree by Kshitij Jalori was paired off with jewellery by Krsala, a gajra adorned hairdo and subtle makeup. Samantha Akkineni Goes Kareena Kapoor Khan Way, Gets her Movie, Jaanu's Name Printed on a Saree.

Samantha Akkineni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic drama, Jaanu with Sharwanand. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

