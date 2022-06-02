Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is gearing up to join her peers and embark on her Bollywood journey. She'll be marking her B-town debut with Akshay Kumar in the historical drama, Samrat Prithviraj. She plays the role of princess Sanyogita and going by her stills from the trailer, she does look dreamy in all her scenes. While the role demanded her to deck up traditionally like a princess, Manushi, in real-life likes to strike a balance between her Indian and modern designs. Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Manushi Chhillar Are Obsessing Over this Ritika Mirchandani Design! (View Pics).

Manushi is currently on an ethnic route where she's busy picking some of the finest traditional designs. But the girl in the past has wooed us with her mini dresses and modern designs that would strike a chord with all the millennials and Gen-Z. From LWDs (Little White Dress) to slip dresses that look chic and bold, Manushi's choices have been delightful so far and we wish to own a few of these pieces from her wardrobe. To elaborate more on her modern outfits, let's have a quick look at her Instagram uploads below. Manushi Chhillar Looks Utterly Charming In her White Hand Embroidered Lehenga Choli (View Pics).

Slip Dresses Always Look Hot

Keeping it Casual but Hot

A Co-ord Set in Monochrome Looks Chic

No One Says No to Sequinned Dresses!

A Cute Outfit For Your Brunch Dates

For Days When You Like Fuss-Free Outfits

Loving Her Little White Dress!

Post her historical release, Manushi will be next seen with Vicky Kaushal in YRF's next. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the movie will be based on a comedy of errors and will also be Vicky and Manushi's first comedy movie. The duo has already completed its shooting and we are now awaiting its official announcement.

