Sanjana Sanghi Is Channeling That Everything Is Better in Glitter Vibe With These Pictures!

Sanjana Sanghi in Zara (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We have loved this millennial for her utmost innocent and cute vibe when she essayed the role of Nargis Fakhri aka Heer's younger sister in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar in 2011. Indeed, Sanjana Sanghi has traversed a long way. Having marked her presence in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns, Sanjana's big leap as a leading lady is opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. A quintessential industry outsider and all of 23, Sanjana is a graduate from LSR College, Delhi. Quote notably, she is also an activist, voicing out on youth platforms and helping out at NGO's. On the fashion front, Sanjana comes across as an extremely effervescent and relatable millennial whose relevant style choices are minimal and chic. With an even inclusion of new homegrown labels, luxe international ones, Sanjana's charm is distinct. A pre-lockdown style vibe of Sanjana's with glitter galore caught our attention. Needless to say, she rocked the Zara separates to the T with minimal glam in tow.

Sanjana Sanghi has blossomed into the cutest fashionista next door, armed with signature minimal chicness, subdued elegance and one-of-a-kind style. Styled by Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley, the look was shot by Gaurav Mishra with glam helmed by Mehak Oberoi. Here's a closer look. Sanjana Sanghi Is in Some Mood for Crimson Red and It’s Elegant, Ethnic and Enchanting!

Sanjana Sanghi - Glitter Glaore

A red sequined ensemble from Zara featuring one-shouldered peplum top and wide bottom pants was teamed with a subtle makeup of glossy lips, delicately lined eyes and blow-dried wavy hair. Sanjana Sanghi Goes Desi Glam Chic, Spends a Relaxed Homebound Afternoon Wearing a Languid White Kurti!

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features Sushant Singh Rajput, debutante Sanjana Sanghi, Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled for a release on 8 May 2020.