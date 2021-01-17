Now that her promotions for Coolie No 1 are over, Sara Ali Khan is back to shooting her numerous projects and other professional assignments. The actress recently posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and trust us when we say, they were too hot to handle. The Princess of Pataudi likes to have rather royal outings and while the recent one doesn't precisely fit in the 'royal' category, it certainly makes for a strong case of 'fashion in black'. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F - Who Nailed this Stunning Dress with a Bold Neckline Better?

Sara's recent fashion outing gives a sultry touch to the whole 'biker chic' look. She paired a turtle-neck top with black leather skirt and matching jacket and accessorised it with thigh-high boots. With neutral makeup and lose locks, Sara was able to make for a strong case of winter fashion. Sara Ali Khan's all black look is a clear winner and we can already see aping it in the near future. Sara Ali Khan Setting Some Winter Fashion Goals With Her Christian Dior Poncho and Suede Boots.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the girl is excelling in the fashion department, she isn't far behind in the acting department. Sara will be next seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and there are reports that she'll star alongside Vicky Kaushal in Ashwatthama. An official announcement on the same is awaited. Until then, let's keep admiring her for her sartorial choices.

