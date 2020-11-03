Television beauty Saumya Tandon has been part of the glamour industry since quite a long time. From modelling, hosting to acting, Tandon’s dedication towards her work is applaudable. She was last seen as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, but that’s not what we are going to discuss here. As Saumya turns a year older today, we are about to show you another side of the actress which is public yet less discussed. Speaking of which, it is Tandon’s fashion shenanigans and hat needs your attention right now. As the TV star has this distinct style which is modern, on-trend and wearable. Saumya Tandon Gets a Beautiful Farewell From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Cast (Watch Video).

A scroll to her Instagram account and it’s not just a celebrity profile, it’s a fashion portfolio that’ll surely make you jealous. From glitter, ethnic to western, we are totally in love with her style statements. So, hold your breath guys, as you are about to enter a zone which is damn sexy and stylish. Saumya Tandon Sets The Record Straight, Shares A Fun Video And Confirms She Is Not Doing Bigg Boss 14!

First Things First, Let’s Learn From Saumya How To Rock A Printed Blazer!

A Glitter Dress To Impress!

Those Baggy Pants Equals To High-Fashion!

View this post on Instagram Outfit by @pallavisingh_arcvsh . #celebrityfashionpreview #fashionstyle A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Oct 27, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

Saumya In A Bandage Dress Looks Stylishly Sexy!

It’s Loud And In-Vogue!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:50am PDT

Those Boots And The Red Skirt... Wow!

Tandon In A Glamorous Floor-Length Dress!

View this post on Instagram Fashionably me! A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Jun 23, 2019 at 9:03pm PDT

Flashing Some Bohemian Vibe In This Halter Neck Dress!

View this post on Instagram Sunsets by @sachin113photographer #sunsetphotography A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Mar 14, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT

That’s it, guys! These are some of the style gems from Saumya Tandon’s Instagram and we bet you can’t disagree. Her style outings give us quite a girl-next-door feel and we are floored by her taste in fashion. Happy 36th. Stay tuned!

