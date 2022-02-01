Shraddha Kapoor might have been disappeared from the big screen scenario but the actress has amazing projects lined up in the pipeline. And while she's busy playing the perfect bridesmaid and being a doting sister, the actress is also grabbing some opportunity to give us some casual styling lessons. Kapoor's newest Instagram upload sees her decking up in style and it's nothing eccentric or haute couture. In fact, it's a pretty simple dress from one of our favourite brands and we think she nailed it completely. Shraddha Kapoor Pairs Her Green Dress With Yellow Pumps and The Combination Looks Magical On Her (View Pics).

The Stree actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her pretty pink dress from the house of Zara. Now, we all are familiar with this brand and some of us are borderline obsessed with it. Shraddha's bodycon midi dress was paired with white heels from Stella McCartney and a matching white handbag from Forever 21. The look was chic and something that all girls would be able to relate to. Shraddha Kapoor Is Gleaming With Joy As She Dresses Up in a Mustard Embroidered Saree (View Pics).

Shraddha Kapoor in Zara

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha's look was styled by her favourite, Namrata Deepak. She kept her makeup simple to go with her outfit. She picked soft pink lips, blushed cheeks, well-defined brows and slightly messy hair to go with. The actress is gearing to resume her shooting for Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor. Besides this, she also has Naagin, Chaalbaaz 2 and Stree 2 in her kitty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2022 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).