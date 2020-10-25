Durga Puja 2020 has come to an end. The five-day celebration festivity was short of many things but true bong spirit and fashion. Even though at home, Bengalis ensured that they dress their best in traditional attires for virtual pujo celebration. With Bijoya Dashami 2020 on October 25 and October 26, the final celebration would be sindoor khela—a tradition where married women smear sindoor (vermillion) onto each other’s face. On this day, pictures and videos on social media will be flooded with Bengali women dressed in the traditional lal paad shada saree (white sari with red border). If you want some celebrity-inspired look Bijoya Dashami 2020, in this article, we bring you Bollywood actresses’ who flaunted this style statement both on and off the screen. Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushmita Sen and Sonakshi Sinha, these B-Town beauties totally nailed the traditional bong look.

The moment anyone hears about Durga Puja, the thought of a Bengali woman in lal paad shada saree immediately comes to the mind. Bengali ladies are expert in styling themselves in this traditional look, especially during the sindoor khela celebration. Most of them would drape the saree in tradition Aatpoure style, and the look is complete with gold jewellery, red bindi and aalta on the feet. As we gear up for the final celebration to mark the end of subdued Durga Puja 2020, check out these celebrities who did full justice to the traditional bong look with their elegance, simplicity and smile.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen in White and Pink Border Sari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen is known for her famous Saree look-books. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous every time she pulls off that traditional desi attire. And she was looking nothing less when she wore this white and hot pink border Narayenpet Saree during a Durga Puja celebration. The actress amazingly teamed up the look with silver tribal Jhumkis and a pair of golden bangles—simple, modest and gorgeous!

Bipasha Basu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Oct 8, 2019 at 1:09am PDT

This bong beauty in Bollywood never fails to steal hearts with her elegance. Every year, during Durga Puja, we eagerly wait for the actress to reveal her traditional picks for the season. While this year, like all of us, Bipasha’s pujo celebration was very limited, her look from last year’s sindoor khela is ethereal.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez From Genda Phool Song (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jacqueline’s look from this year’s music release; titled Genda Phool with Badshah was a surprise for her audience. She was seen donning the bong look for this special number. With her hair kept opt, big red bindi and gold statement jewellery, the actress pulled off the quintessential Bengali look so well!

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha in White and Red Border Sari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Donning a plain white saree with the distinct red coloured border, Sonakshi Sinha is another actress on the list who stole hearts with this traditional bong look. Keeping it simple, the actress proved that you could never go wrong with everything minimal.

Aren’t they all look gorgeous? The photos of these actresses capture the essence and beauty of the lal paar shada saree that enhances their beauty. If you are looking to experiment with your lal paar shada sari look for this Sindoor Khela, you can take a cue from the above celebrity looks, give your own spin and make the festive season memorable with the traditional look.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).