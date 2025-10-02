Sindoor Khela 2025 falls on October 2. The celebration of Sindoor Khela or Sindoor Utsav is marked on the last day of Pujo - Vijayadashami. It is a unique and fun way to commemorate the victory of Goddess Durga against the evil buffalo demon, Mahishasura. On the occasion of Sindoor Khela, married women often dress up in festive, bright red clothing and apply vermillion on each other with happiness and glee. As we bid farewell to Goddess Durga, Sindoor Khela ritual is significant ahead of Vijayadashami. Share Sindoor Khela 2025 wishes, Subho Bijoya images, messages, greetings, quotes and Goddess Durga HD wallpapers on the Durga Visarjan day. Sindoor Khela Durga Puja 2025 Date and Significance: Rituals, History and Cultural Importance of the Tradition Followed on Durga Visarjan Day.

The occasion of ⁠Sindoor Khela is sure to be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by Bengali people across the country. The words Sindur Khela literally translate to vermillion games. The celebration of Sindoor Khela is marked by married women who apply the bright red vermillion to each other after the completion of the Durga Puja rituals. The festivity is also marked by men from the community, which is called Kolakuli. On the last day of Pujo celebrations, the idol of Goddess Durga is revered and prepared for the visarjan process. This aarti and visarjan ritual is followed by the celebration of Sindoor Khela, which ends with people wishing each other a Hapy Bijoya. Ahead of Vijaydashami 2025, share Sindoor Khela 2025 wishes, Subho Bijoya images, messages, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers to bid farewell to Goddess Durga. Bengali Durga Puja 2025 Rituals Explained: Significance of Akal Bodhon, Aarti, Sandhi Puja, Sindoor Khela and Visarjan in the Grand Festival.

Sindoor Khela Images

Sindoor Khela Images For Vijayadashami (Photo Credits: File Image)

Subho Bijoya Wishes

Subho Bijoya Dashami Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vijayadashami Greetings

Goddess Durga Images With Subho Bijoya Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Subho Bijoya Messages

Subho Bijoya Dashami Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

We hope that these greetings add to the festivity of Sindoor Utsav. While the festivity of Sindoor Khela is most vibrant across West Bengal, it can also be experienced at the local Durga pandals that are raised across the country. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Sindoor Khela 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2025 05:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).