Sunny Leone set social media on fire on Friday with her latest picture, dressed in traditional Kerala wear. In the Instagram image, Sunny is dressed in a short dhoti and blouse with a deep neckline. "In love with God's own country - #Kerala," Sunny wrote as the caption. Sunny Leone Is Beating the Midweek Blues in Style, Flaunts Her Sexy Curves in a Blue Bikini (View Pic).

The images follow a slo-mo video that Sunny had posted on Thursday, dressed in a mustard jumpsuit and posing for the camera as she slowly falls into the pool. Currently, Sunny is in Kerala shooting for the MTV reality show Splitsvilla.Sunny Leone Shows off Her Well-Toned 'Jism' in Her Latest Swimsuit Picture.

Check Sunny Leone's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Another Post By Sunny Leone on Mustard Jumpsuit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Last month, she kickstarted the first schedule of her first fictional web show Anamika in the city. The series is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

