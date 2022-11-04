Drishyam actress Tabu celebrates her birthday on November 4. One of the most prolific actresses in Bollywood, she's the name on every director's wishlist. While she's a phenomenal performer and there are no two ways about it, she's also an avid fashion lover whose sartorial impressions have been our favourite forever. Right from her initial days in B-town to recent times, Tabu has been a constant in the world of fashion. Tabu Ecstatic As She Completes Her 9th Film With Ajay Devgn Titled Bholaa! (View Post).

While Tabu has restricted her appearances these days, those few are still very gorgeous. From six yards of pure grace to modern designs and evening gowns, she doesn't hesitate when it comes to experimenting with designs and ends up nailing almost all these silhouettes. An icon of modern times, Tabu carves an impression on your mind the moment you see her and has an effect that's alluring and hypnotizing. To further elaborate on her personal style file, here's reminiscing some of her best looks of recent times. Khufiya: Tabu Wraps Up Second Shoot Schedule of Her Upcoming Netflix Espionage-Thriller.

Bling Beauty

Black is Forever Favourite

Nailing Her Ethnic Game

A Diva Forever

Beauty in Black

Happy Birthday, Tabu

