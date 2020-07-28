She transitioned from being a child actor to a leading lady in Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. A trained singer and a dancer, Tara channels a minimal chic and sublime charm in all of her appearances. She can go from being hot and happening and switch to being traditional chic all in the blink of an eye. Not a trend hound, Tara bundles up classics and vogues all in one perfectly curated fashion arsenal. As rooted, rational and reckoning she seems in her demeanour, a feminine and dainty style is well-reflected. She also experiments but retains herself in the midst of essentially classy style boundaries. A perfect testament to this is a throwback photoshoot, styled by Akshay Tyagi paying an ode to the old-world glamour of the '50s for Dior's Autumn '19 collection.

From being a VJ on Disney India channel, Tara has come a long way and 's fashion arsenal is a melting pot of sartorial sensibilities. Playful, diverse and colourful, the iconic 1950s lend inspiration even today. Here's a closer look at her retro-chic style.

Tara Sutaria - Retro Chic

A white tee, flared skirt and a chic short hairdo with a fascinator and classic red lips, Tara has a pink purse on her waist.

Tara Sutaria in Dior Photoshoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A checkered black and red dress with matching pumps was teamed with stockings and wild curls.

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria will be seen in Tadap, a romantic action film to be directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. She will be essaying the role of Jayanti, opposite Ahaan Shetty, son of Sunil Shetty. The film is a remake of 2018 Telugu film RX 100.

