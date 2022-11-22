Urfi Javed was an overnight internet sensation! While she was already working in the TV industry as an actress, it was only after her stint in Bigg Boss that she got much-needed attention. Thanks to her creative mind and penchant for bold fashion, Urfi continued to make headlines while inviting a few controversies here and there. And while one may think that she was affected by these controversies and unwanted comments, she wasn't. In fact, it encouraged her to continue walking on the same path. Urfi Javed Wears Tee With ‘Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter’ Slogan And Quashes Rumours Of Being Related To The Veteran Lyricist’s Family (View Pic).

The name Urfi is synonymous with bold fashion today. She likes being on the edge and designs her own outfits that are jaw-dropping and eye-popping. She's often criticised for the way she presents herself and her controversial take on fashion but she sure knows how to take all the criticisms with a pinch of salt. From typing a tape around her b***s to wearing a skirt made of watches, she can probably design an outfit out of anything and everything. A social media star in herself, Urfi's bold avatars deserve your attention for the sheer efforts that she puts behind them. On that note, let's recall some of her boldest avatars to date. Urfi Javed and Her Hot Feather Tattoo: 6 Times When Bold and Bindass Babe Flaunted Her Sexy Body Art in Style (View Photos).

Outfit Made From Wire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

If This Isn't Bold, We Don't Know What Is

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

That's Quite a Daring Slit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Cell Phones Aren't Just For Talking!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

She Has Got Helping Hands... Literally!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

So, which of Urfi's looks did you find the hottest? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

