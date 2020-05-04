Urmila Kothare Birthday Special: Reigning Her Insane Love for Six Yards, Here’s Why It’s Always an Elegant Affair!

Urmila Kothare Saree Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

rmilla Kanetkar Kothare, the Marathi cinema, and television actress is known for her roles in the Marathi films Duniyadari, Shubha Mangal Saavadhan, Ti Saddhya Kay Karte and Hindi TV serials Maayka and Mera Sasural and the Marathi serials Asambhav, Uun Paus and Goshta Eka Lagnachi. A trained classical dancer, Urmila keeps regaling her strong fab following of 760K on Instagram with her shenanigans. Married to Adinath Kothare, a star kid and a prolific actor, producer and director, the duo is blessed with an adorable daughter named Jiza. On the fashion front, Urmila's umpteen saree moments are worthy of reckoning. The classic Indian drape with its potent elegance and versatility has found a worthy muse in Urmila. Flaunting a myriad of sarees, one for each mood, Urmila's intangible affair is intriguing. As she turns a year older, we scoured for some of her most stunning saree moments into a brief style capsule.

Carving her niche in the fashion riddled industry with a lucid saree game, Urmila's saree fervour will make you rake up and curate your own saree closet as wonderful as hers! A minimalist lover, Urmila allows her saree to garner accolades while keeping the makeup, accessory and hair game subtle. Here's why and how!

A yellow printed saree was teamed with a sleeveless blouse, textured wavy hair and statement earrings. She finished out the look with a subtle glam.

A multi-hued Khun saree with a matching blouse was teamed with an oxidized choker, a statement ring and beautifully topped off with subtle glam of defined eyes, dark deep red lips and textured wavy hair.

An orange-blue silk saree was teamed with a gold sleeveless blouse, flower-adorned low back bun, a nose ring, subtle glam and bare minimum accessories.

For the National Awards ceremony, Urmila took to a white printed saree with a matching blouse, statement-making pearl jewellery, a low back bun and subtle makeup.

A purple silk saree was teamed with a sleeveless gold-toned blouse, with a nose ring, gold-toned jewellery, a slick low back hairdo and subtle glam completing yet another saree vibe.

A parrot green and blue Paithani saree teamed with a contrasting brocade orange saree were well complimented with dainty jewellery, minimal makeup and a low back hairdo.

An orange and green Paithani with delicate gold jewellery, textured curls, nose-ring and subtle makeup completed her look.

Urmila teamed an indigo Irkali saree with a Buddha printed blouse, minimal jewellery, makeup and pulled back hair completing her vibe.

A pink-blue Paithani saree was teamed with gold and pearl jewellery, minimal makeup and side-swept wavy hair.

A peplum blouse from Myoho was teamed with a pink saree. Statement earrings, subtle glam and an updo completed her look.

Wow! Dripping sheer elegance in every saree vibe, Urmila Kothare is a delight to reckon with! Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and more of such brilliantly curated saree moments in the offing.