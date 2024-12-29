Urmila Kothare, the renowned Marathi actress also known by her maiden name Urmila Kanetkar, was involved in a tragic car crash in Mumbai that claimed the life of one metro worker and left another injured. The accident occurred on the night of December 27, when the two labourers were working on a metro project near Poisar Metro station. Urmila managed to escape with only minor injuries. According to Mumbai Police, the crash took place when the driver of Urmila’s car lost control while speeding. The driver sustained severe injuries, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Mumbai Shocker: Urmila Kothare Grievously Injured in Accident, Marathi Actress’ Car Kills 1 Labourer in Kandivali.

Who Is Urmila Kothare aka Urmila Kanetkar?

Born in Pune, Urmila Kothare is known for her successful career in Marathi films and TV shows. She is a trained kathak dancer, holding a Master’s degree in the art form, and she has also studied Odissi under the guidance of Sujata Mahapatra in Bhubaneshwar. She holds a BA degree from Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College. Urmila is married to actor-producer Adinath Kothare, and the couple has a daughter, Jija Kothare.

Urmila Kothare’s Films & TV Shows

Urmila Kothare made her impressive debut in 2006 with the critically acclaimed Marathi film Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Over the years, she has carved a niche for herself in the Marathi film industry with standout performances in films like Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, Duniyadari, Pyaar Vali Love Story, Ti Saddhya Kay Karte and Ekda Kaay Zala. In 2014, Urmila expanded her horizons by venturing into Telugu cinema with Welcome Obama, a remake of Mala Aai Vhhaychy! In addition to her successful film career, Urmila has made notable appearances in popular television shows. She featured in Hindi serials like Maayka and Mera Sasural. Her Marathi TV credits include prominent roles in serials such as Asambhav, Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe and more. Marathi Actress Urmila Kanetkar Involved in Car Accident, One Metro Worker Killed, Another Injured.

Urmila Kothare has yet to make an official statement regarding the unfortunate incident. Fans and the public await further details as the investigation into the accident progresses.

