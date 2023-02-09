Valentine's Day is right around the corner and we have a suggestion for our pretty ladies this time. This year, instead of picking the usual red outfits why not settle for a different shade instead? It's high time we stop obsessing about wearing red on Valentine's Day and go and opt for other stunning shades like orange, lilac or even hot pink! The idea is to look hot and desirable on this special day and well, that can be achieved in any colour, if you style it right. Valentine's Day 2023 Outfit Ideas: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Red Hot Outfits To Wear On Your Date Night!

Gone are those days when Valentine's Day celebrations would include picking a red hot attire. These days all girls want to look different and definitely not typical. So they end up picking hot shades of the season. The Pantone colour for 2023 is Viva Majenta and that could be a new favourite this season. But just in case you don't want to fall the trends and want to listen to your heart instead, we have some stunning options for you to choose from. From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, let the Gen Z girls help you pick the right, not red, outfit this Valentine's Day. So, what are you waiting for? Take some essential style cues from our favourite ladies and get ready to woo your man. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt's White Lehenga Choli For Your Summer Weddings!

Kiara Advani's Bodycon Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Rakul Preet Singh's Corset Top With Jeans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul singh (@rakulpreet)

Sara Ali Khan's Shimmery Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Janhvi Kapoor's Jumpsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Shanaya Kapoor's Little Pink Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Alaya F's Glittery Gold Mini Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Vaani Kapoor's Chic Blue Midi Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

So, whose non-red look did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2023 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).